Carlos Prates Challenges Makhachev After Abdelaziz Dismisses Contenders

Carlos Prates has answered Ali Abdelaziz’s dismissal of Islam Makhachev’s challengers with a direct challenge to the UFC welterweight champion. In an October 27 written post on X, the Brazilian questioned why Makhachev would not face the leading contender in January if competing for personal satisfaction was his priority.

Prates was responding to a message Abdelaziz published three days earlier. The manager had urged contenders to be less vocal, argued that they would contribute nothing to his client’s legacy and described Makhachev’s motivations as enjoyment of competition, affection for the sport and the fans. He addressed challengers collectively rather than singling out Prates.

Prates answers the manager’s legacy argument

The reply reversed Abdelaziz’s prediction that a meeting with the champion would damage the challengers’ reputations. Prates wrote:

“I will not add anything on his legacy , I will finish his legacy brother”

He also predicted that Makhachev would enhance his own standing and told readers to remember the statement. That is Prates’s forecast of a potential matchup, not a confirmed result or an announcement that the two have signed to fight.

If he fights for passion , he would fight the number 1 contender in January . I will not add anything on his legacy , I will finish his legacy brother , and also , he will make me look great . Mark my words ✍🏾 https://t.co/lLjfljeJFH — Carlos Prates (@thenightmare170) October 27, 2026

The exchange follows Abdelaziz’s earlier defence of the champion. The new development is Prates’s personal response, published at 22:46 UTC on Tuesday, rather than another account of the manager’s original October 24 message.

Toronto remains Prates’s next assignment

The UFC’s current event page lists Prates against Michael Morales for the interim welterweight title at UFC 336. The card takes place January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, with Joshua Van defending the flyweight championship against Manel Kape on the same show. Makhachev is not listed as Prates’s opponent.

Prates’s reference to the top contender also comes with a distinction between the UFC’s two displayed ranking systems. The Meta table places him first among welterweight challengers, ahead of Ian Machado Garry and Morales. The separate media-panel table still has Garry first and Prates second; his athlete profile also carries the No. 2 label. The media list is dated October 20 and the Meta list October 24. Those different update dates matter: the two positions should not be presented as one unanimous current ranking.

His recent results explain the competitive basis for his championship push. The UFC records three successive stoppage wins since his five-round decision loss to Garry in April 2025: Geoff Neal in the first round, Leon Edwards in the second and Jack Della Maddalena in the third. The latest came in Perth on May 2, 2026.

Edwards and Della Maddalena are both former welterweight champions. Beating them gave Prates relevant experience against fighters who had held the belt, but neither victory settled a matchup with the current titleholder. His scheduled interim contest is a different assignment from the undisputed championship fight he is seeking.

Makhachev’s official record lists him at 29-1 following his August 15 unanimous-decision defence against Garry at UFC 330. He took the welterweight title from Della Maddalena in November 2025 after previously winning and defending the lightweight championship. Those achievements provide the sporting context for Abdelaziz’s legacy argument without making his assessment an objective ranking.