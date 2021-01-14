Carlos Condit Picks GSP To Beat Khabib, Poirier To Beat McGregor

Fans are buzzing to see the return of the god of violence himself, Carlos Condit back in the Octagon. Ahead of his fight with Matt Brown, he broke down this fight, as well as a pair of other highly discussed fights.

While things have not gone great for him in the latter stages of his career, Condit is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. His all-action style has delivered some memorable fights, most notably his Fight of the Year title fight with Robbie Lawler.

After losing four straight, Carlos took some time away from the sport. He returned to action for the first time in two years in 2020, beating Court McGee in a fun and exciting scrap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Condit (@carloscondit)

Carlos Condit Excited To Fight Matt Brown

Now Carlos Condit is looking to build momentum, as he returns to Fight Island to face Matt Brown. Brown is another fighter who always delivers insane violence, so fans are pumped for this matchup.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Natural Born Killer reciprocated this enthusiasm. He explained how much this fight excites him, and how he is ready for war against Brown.

“I think Matt’s going to come forward, he’s going to be ultra aggressive like he always is,” Condit explained. “But I know I have the skills and abilities and the preparation behind me to come out with the win.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

Predicting GSP vs Khabib and Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor

Although Carlos Condit vs Matt Brown is an exciting fight for the fans, there are some other big bouts in talks lately. One such big one is the return of Georges St. Pierre, to potentially face Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Carlos made it clear that he is not putting his money on this fight happening. However if it does, he thinks the former welterweight champion would be the first person to beat the Dagestani.

“I’ll go with Georges,” Condit said. “He’s a little bit bigger than most of Khabib’s opponents, and he’s got a more well rounded skillset. Yeah, I’ll go with Georges.”

Although Carlos may think GSP vs Khabib is “fantasy MMA,” there is an exciting fight that is on the corner. A few days after Condit vs Brown, UFC 257 will feature a main event rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

While most people can be accused of looking past Dustin in this fight, the same can not be said for Carlos. He actually thinks that the Diamond will get revenge against McGregor when this fight goes down.

“I’m going to go with Poirier on that one,” Condit said. “Honestly, to see his evolution over the past couple of years, and I’m a huge fan — I’m a fan of both the guys, but I’d like to see Poirier win.”

What do you think of these underdog predictions from Carlos Condit? How do you see his fight with Matt Brown going down this weekend?