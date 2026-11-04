Carlos Calderon Replaces Injured Lucas Brennan Against Austin Bashi On November 7

Carlos Calderon will make his UFC debut against Austin Bashi on November 7 after Lucas Brennan withdrew through injury. The promotion confirmed the featherweight replacement in a November 4 update for UFC Fight Night: Cortes-Acosta vs. Walker at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

UFC identifies the newcomer as a Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus with eight finishes among his 11 professional victories. Reporter Marcel Dorff had earlier identified Calderon as Fury FC’s featherweight champion when reporting the signing and matchup. The official notice now establishes the revised pairing directly, rather than leaving Bashi’s participation dependent on finding another opponent.

The withdrawal follows Brennan’s October account of a full-thickness ACL tear. He explained that he had tried to continue preparing with the damaged knee before deciding against competing. At that stage he hoped Bashi would receive a replacement; he did not announce a recovery timetable. Wednesday’s UFC update does not give one either.

Calderon returns after three Fury FC victories

Sherdog’s fight record lists the 30-year-old at 11-4 with one no contest. His most recent appearance was a five-round unanimous-decision victory over Lorram Esteves at Fury FC 125 on October 2. That completed a three-fight winning streak, following submissions of Justice Torres in February and Damon Jackson in May.

The finishes came at different stages: Torres was caught in a first-round guillotine, while Jackson submitted to a rear-naked choke in the fourth. Across Calderon’s professional wins, the database records six submissions, two knockouts or technical knockouts and three decisions. His latest outing therefore supplied a full championship-distance assignment before this late switch to a UFC opponent.

🚨🚨#UFCVegas124🚨🚨 The UFC has signed Fury FC featherweight champion Carlos Calderon. He will take on Austin Bashi this weekend in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/mPfLrXkDvZ — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) November 4, 2026

His earlier route toward a contract ended unsuccessfully on October 1, 2024. UFC’s written Contender Series results record Alberto Montes submitting him with an anaconda choke at 2:38 of the second round. The official recap describes competitive exchanges before Montes brought the fight down and changed submission attacks. Montes was among that evening’s contract winners; Calderon’s arrival on the main roster comes more than two years later.

Bashi seeks a response to his July defeat

Bashi enters with a 14-2 professional record. UFC’s written history identifies his last completed appearance as a three-round unanimous-decision loss to Jose Miguel Delgado on July 18. Before that, he submitted John Yannis in the opening round in August 2025, after losing his January promotional debut to Christian Rodriguez by decision.

The Michigan featherweight also reached the organization through the Contender Series, but secured his contract in 2024 by submitting Dorian Ramos. UFC records a rear-naked choke at 3:15 of the second round in their September 3 meeting, during the season’s fourth episode. Saturday will thus pair two alumni of the same season whose initial opportunities produced different outcomes, with Bashi already three fights into his UFC run.

This is not the card’s only late change: Sean Brady’s reported injury also disrupted its original Gabriel Bonfim main event.

The card’s Cortes-Acosta–Walker headliner remains the event named in the new notice. UFC lists preliminary bouts beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. The entire show streams on Paramount+ in the United States. Those are card start times, not a confirmed walkout time for Bashi and Calderon.