Gina Carano Spoofed On Saturday Night Live After ‘The Mandalorian’ Firing

Gina Carano’s recent firing was subject to a spoof on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The former MMA star was fired from her role in “The Mandalorian” earlier this month following a now-deleted social media post where Carano compared the plight of Republicans in American to that of Jews in Nazi Germany.

She has refused to apologize since as she proceeded to announce a new film project with right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro and has claimed her voice would now be freer than ever.

That was material for “Saturday Night Live” as the cold open featured a spoof of Britney Spears who was hosting a talk show where notable figures such as Ted Cruz and Andrew Cuomo — also spoofed — were apologizing for their recent questionable behavior.

Carano Refuses To Apologize In Parody

Carano — played by Cecily Strong — also appeared but like in real life, refused to apologize.

“I’m here for the opposite of that [apologizing]. I’ve done nothing wrong,” the character said. “No one can even explain what I’ve done wrong. Explain it. “… Look, I never would have made that Nazi comparison if I had known everybody was going to be such a Nazi about it.”

You can watch the full cold open below: