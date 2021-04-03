Report: Gina Carano Was On Verge Of Huge Star Wars Deal Before Firing

Gina Carano messed up in more ways than one as far as her acting career went.

Carano made headlines in February when she created a post on social media comparing the treatment of Republicans to Jews living in Nazi Germany. Along with plenty of other controversial posts in the past, that led to her firing from “The Mandalorian” show.

She has since teamed up with The Daily Wire to create their own film project as Carano would later state that she was free to express herself however she wanted.

Whether that film project succeeds remains to be seen. However, it turns out she wasn’t only fired from a lucrative gig, but even more opportunities.

As per a report from We Got This Covered, Carano’s firing saw her Cara Dune character miss out on the opportunity to “feature in multiple Star Wars TV series and films.”

“We last saw her character contemplating taking a job with the New Republic, which was likely intended to set her up for a role in spinoff show Rangers of the New Republic. It seems this would have seen Dune become an officially sanctioned bounty hunter on missions for the New Republic, which would open the door for her to appear across the Disney+ Star Wars universe. Given that animated series like The Bad Batch are covering the Imperial era, we could also have seen her voice a younger Dune during her time as Rebel shock trooper and perhaps even see her react to her home planet of Alderaan being destroyed. That deal is toast now, though, and Gina Carano is reportedly trying to develop her own ‘Star Wars-like’ project.”

Disney CEO Stands By Decision

While most agree that Carano crossed the line and had her firing coming, others believe Disney went ahead with the decision for PR purposes or were restricting free speech from right-leaning individuals in the process.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, however, stands by the decision from a values-based standpoint.

“I don’t really see Disney as characterizing itself as left-leaning or right-leaning.” Chapek said. “Yet, instead, standing for values, values that are universal: values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity, and values of inclusion. We seek to have not only how we operate, but the content that we make reflective of the rich diversity of the world that we live in and I think that’s a world that we all should live in, in harmony and peace.”

Whatever’s happened has happened.

For now, it will be interesting to see what Carano does in her acting career and whether she will get a character role as popular as Cara Dune again.