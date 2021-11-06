Canelo Shuts Down Conor McGregor Boxing Match: “Don’t Try Man”

Canelo Alvarez isn’t having any of it when it comes to MMA stars crossing over into boxing.

Legacy Building

Boxing’s pound-for-pound best is content with where he is now and the money he is making with it. Alvarez takes on Caleb Plant for the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world this weekend.

Canelo isn’t afraid of a challenge, he welcomes it, at least against world-class boxers. He has conquered multiple titles at multiple weight divisions. He has fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Gennadiy Golovkin, Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and many other championship caliber fighters.

A New Challenge?

One type of fighter he has yet to face is not from his realm, it’s outside the sport altogether. Canelo has yet to welcome an MMA fighter into the boxing ring.

Canelo’s former foes have taken on the challenge before. Floyd Mayweather won against Conor McGregor in 2017, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. lost to Anderson Silva earlier this year. What about Canelo though?

Call-Outs

The Mexican boxer is no stranger to being called out by MMA fighters. UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman was among the most recent mixed martial artists to call out Canelo, which the boxer quickly denied.

The money that lies with the name, Conor McGregor, has prompted Mayweather to take a fight with him and even Manny Pacquiao was close to fighting ‘The Notorious’ at one point. For Canelo, it looks like he isn’t exactly up for it.

“Oh my god, no.” Canelo told BT Sport, when asked about fighting McGregor. “Don’t try man, don’t try.”

McGregor is coming off two TKO losses to Dustin Poirier earlier this year. His future is still foggy with his eyes currently on recovery. It is unknown whether he will step into the Octagon or try the ring next.

Should Canelo Alvarez consider taking a fight with Conor McGregor in the future?