Canadian Publication Uses Photo of Daniel Cormier Instead of Jon Jones in Recent Arrest

The beef between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will seemingly last for all of eternity. Even when the men aren’t arguing with one another, mysterious things always seem to happen that reignite the beef. In the latest news, a Canadian publication confused its readers by mixing up Cormier for Jones.

Jones was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his fight against Alexander Gustafsson back in 2013. But shortly after, Jon was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a multitude of charges.

Canadian Publication Uses Photo of Cormier Instead of Jon Jones

Later it was revealed that Jones was arrested for misdemeanor battery, domestic violence, and injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Further details came out about the arrest in a police report that MMA Fighting obtained.

The news quickly escaped the MMA bubble and became national news, trending #1 on Twitter. However, Canada used a photo of Cormier instead of Jones while reporting the charges of Jones.

A Quebec newspaper used this as the picture for Jon Jones arrest in Las Vegas 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vDnSkUZ5sd — Jahmes Tdot (@JahmesT) September 28, 2021

Recent reports shared that Jones physically abused his fiance Jessie Moses. Moses revealed scarily revealed details “f the incident to local police. Moses told policemen that Jones “touched the back of my head a” pulled my hair a little bit, but he did not hit me or anything.” However, she also questioned how long Jones would remain in their custody and was professedly fearful of his return.

Jones vs Cormier Beef

Jones first defeated Cormier at UFC 182. However, Jon was stripped of his UFC Light Heavyweight title due to violating the UFC’s Athlete Code of Conduct policy. Next, Jones faced DC for a second time at UFC 214. This time, Jones was able to finish Cormier via head kick knockout. Nonetheless, once again, Jones violated the USADA protocol and failed a drug test, thus relinquishing his win and adding fire to their beef.

Both Jones and Cormier are opposite of each other in many ways. So, it’s challenging to understand how a publication would mistake them for one another. Nonetheless, it seems like Jones and Cormier will be tied together for eternity.