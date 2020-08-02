Joanne Calderwood reflected on what was a rough night at the office.

Calderwood put her women’s flyweight title shot on the line when she took on Jennifer Maia in the UFC Vegas 5 co-main event last night.

However, she would get submitted via armbar in the first round to effectively give Maia the next crack at Valentina Shevchenko’s crown.

Calderwood Fainted Backstage After The Fight

To make matters worse, Calderwood fainted backstage after the fight as well as reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“Confirmed with Joanne Calderwood’s manager Danny Rubenstein that she fainted backstage after the fight. She is awake and responsive at a local hospital with her coach and fiancée John Wood. Quote in next tweet… “She was getting checked out in the medical room and fainted while sitting down. John Wood caught her, they laid her down and carted her out on a stretcher. Heart rate dropped on the way there but stabilized now.” She’s awake now @ the hospital. They don’t know yet what caused it.”

“She was getting checked out in the medical room and fainted while sitting down. John Wood caught her, they laid her down and carted her out on a stretcher. Heart rate dropped on the way there but stabilized now.” She’s awake now @ the hospital. They don’t know yet what caused it — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 2, 2020

As stated, Calderwood was fine soon after as she took to Instagram to provide an update:

“Well that was a rough night at the office..congratulations to Jenifer Maia..I’m so grateful for my family, friends and fans that are here to help pick me back up in this crazy life we all share. It’s a fight, everyday we all fight, but it’s not everyday it goes our way. Thanks to all the @ufc staff, the medics and docs at umc..oh and my knight in shining armour @bigwoodmma702 sorry for scaring you babe! #nevergiveup”

Hopefully, “JoJo” is able to bounce back soon.