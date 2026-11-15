Caio Borralho Outgrapples Yousri Belgaroui For UFC 334 Decision Win – Highlights

Caio Borralho took away Yousri Belgaroui’s room to strike at UFC 334, using five takedowns to earn a unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden. All three judges scored the November 14 middleweight contest 30-27 for the Brazilian after the full three rounds.

The result ended Belgaroui’s unbeaten start in the UFC and gave Borralho his second victory of 2026. Rather than trade for long stretches with the taller kickboxer, the Fighting Nerd repeatedly changed levels and made his opponent defend from underneath. UFC’s recap identified the five completed takedowns as a career best for Borralho.

Their bout was the final non-title fight on the New York main card, immediately before Kayla Harrison–Amanda Nunes. It followed Uros Medic’s majority draw with Kevin Holland. This contest, unlike those two championship attractions at the top of the lineup, was scheduled for three rounds.

Belgaroui entered with three UFC wins, all by stoppage. His official fight history lists finishes of Azamat Bekoev in October 2025, Mansur Abdul-Malik in March and Djorden Santos in September. The most recent ended at 4:25 of the opening round, so this assignment presented a very different test from his quick night against Santos.

Round 1: Borralho gets to the back

Belgaroui landed a hard body kick before Borralho closed behind punches and forced a takedown against the fence. Borralho secured the back and a body triangle, attacking a neck crank. He also struck from behind before abandoning the body triangle and landing an elbow. Belgaroui escaped that threat, then survived a guillotine during a scramble. He stood late and connected with another body kick before the horn.

Round 2: Another return to the mat

Belgaroui worked kicks and knees, while Borralho countered and repeatedly closed distance. The Dutchman initially separated from the clinch, but could not keep the fight at range. One takedown did not keep the Dutchman down, but Borralho maintained clinch pressure. Belgaroui landed a strong knee to the body before another grappling exchange. Borralho eventually moved into side control, scoring with knees, punches and elbows before the round ended.

Round 3: The late takedown closes it out

Borralho completed an early takedown, then let Belgaroui stand. A guillotine threat helped Belgaroui separate, and he found knees to the head and body in open space. Borralho answered with punches before driving through a double-leg inside the final minute. Borralho trapped the legs after that final takedown. Belgaroui regained his feet in the closing seconds, but could not fully escape Borralho’s control.

Three identical cards settle the result

Adrian Castro, Sal D’Amato and Marcel Varela each awarded Borralho every round by the same 10-9 margin. The final official sheet records no point deduction, leaving all three totals at 30-27. The decision came at 5:00 of Round 3, with Keith Peterson refereeing. There was no split in the judges’ assessment and no stoppage to distinguish from the full-distance result.

Borralho arrived as the UFC’s No. 5 middleweight. His athlete page’s latest completed entry before New York was the March 7 meeting with Reinier de Ridder, which also lasted three rounds. The 33-year-old’s profile lists five knockout wins and four submissions, but control rather than a finish carried this performance.

The physical gap was notable: Belgaroui is listed at 6-foot-6 with a 79-inch reach, against Borralho’s 6-foot-1½ and 75 inches. Belgaroui’s profile classifies him as a striker and credits nine of his 11 pre-fight victories to knockouts. Staying at that long range would have given the Dutchman more space to use his kicks and knees; Borralho repeatedly denied it.

UFC also placed the win in a wider divisional context. Its written statistical post lists Borralho and Gregory Rodrigues with nine UFC middleweight wins apiece since 2022, one behind Brendan Allen’s ten. That is a promotional comparison over a specified period, not an announcement of Borralho’s next opponent.

MOST UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT WINS – 2022 to Present 10 – Brendan Allen

09 – @BorralhoCaio

09 – Gregory Rodrigues pic.twitter.com/ejFOiRa1lv — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2026