Cage Warriors 113 Results: Paddy Pimblett Picked First Round TKO Of Decky Dalton (Highlights) 

Bartosz Fabinski Def Darren Stewart
Cage Warriors 113 Results With Highlights

UK based promotion Cage Warriors put on a fantastic MMA show when the rest of the world was on lockdown. The event went down earlier today (Fri., Mar. 20, 2020) from inside BEC Arena in Manchester, England, live on UFC Fight Pass. 

The main headliner features a middleweight bout between Bartosz Fabinski and Darren Stewart. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, an undefeated Welshman Mason Jones faces off Northern Ireland’s Joe McColgan for vacant Cage Warriors lightweight title.

Check the highlights and results below:

Main Card (5 p.m. ET)

Bartosz Fabinski def. Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Mason Jones def. Joe McColgan via TKO (knee and punches) – Round 1, 4:40

David Bear def. Nathan Jones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Paddy Pimblett def. Decky Dalton via TKO (ground strikes) – Round 1, 2:51

Preliminary Card

Perry Goodwin def. Steve Aimable via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Coner Hignett def. Darren O’Gorman via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 2:12

Adam Amarasinghe def. Jake Bond via knockout (knee and punch) – Round 1, 4:59

Jamie Richardson def. Matthew Bonner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

James Hendin def. Kris Edwards via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Aidan Stephen def. Jack Collins via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 1:24

Kingsley Crawford def. Lewis Monarch via submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:45

