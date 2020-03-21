Cage Warriors 113 Results: Paddy Pimblett Picked First Round TKO Of Decky Dalton (Highlights) 

Cage Warriors 113 Results With Highlights

UK based promotion Cage Warriors put on a fantastic MMA show when the rest of the world was on lockdown. The event went down earlier today (Fri., Mar. 20, 2020) from inside BEC Arena in Manchester, England, live on UFC Fight Pass.

The main headliner features a middleweight bout between Bartosz Fabinski and Darren Stewart. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, an undefeated Welshman Mason Jones faces off Northern Ireland’s Joe McColgan for vacant Cage Warriors lightweight title.

Check the highlights and results below:

Main Card (5 p.m. ET)

Bartosz Fabinski def. Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Mason Jones def. Joe McColgan via TKO (knee and punches) – Round 1, 4:40

The Dragon roars in Manchester 🐉 #CW113 A devastating finish in round, Mason Jones is the NEW lightweight champion! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rDRPR9LPgf — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2020

David Bear def. Nathan Jones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Paddy Pimblett def. Decky Dalton via TKO (ground strikes) – Round 1, 2:51

A triumphant return for The Baddy, he picks up the TKO victory at #CW113 in Round 1 👌 What's next for Paddy? Tune in to #CW113 on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/gC1OzYlS31 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2020

Preliminary Card

Perry Goodwin def. Steve Aimable via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Coner Hignett def. Darren O’Gorman via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 2:12

From the brink of defeat! 🤯

Coner Hignett with a huge KO comeback at #CW113 pic.twitter.com/4FI4nMJf3M — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2020

Adam Amarasinghe def. Jake Bond via knockout (knee and punch) – Round 1, 4:59

Accuracy. 🙌 Adam Amarasinghe by KO (4:59 R1) pic.twitter.com/CZQKZTy1qu — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 20, 2020

Jamie Richardson def. Matthew Bonner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

BIG shot to end the 3rd and final round! #CW113 pic.twitter.com/YA72zTzRUE — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 20, 2020

James Hendin def. Kris Edwards via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

Aidan Stephen def. Jack Collins via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 1:24

Aidan "The Phenomenal" Stephen with a TKO stoppage followed by one of the slickest (and quietest) back-flips off the cage we've ever seen! #CW113 pic.twitter.com/ydkueGMbgh — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 20, 2020

Kingsley Crawford def. Lewis Monarch via submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:45