UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has been making waves lately within the division. As an active member on social media, Burns always throws his name in the hat whenever a fight falls through. Burns has proven to be an elite level fighter who continuously makes the best of opportunities presented to him. After a huge win over Tyron Woodley at UFC 250, Burns is now in the mix for a title shot against Kamaru Usman. However, Nate Diaz disapproves of the idea that Burns should fight for a title. Capitalizing on opportunity once again, Burns responded to Diaz and ripped him in the process.

Diaz Shares Opinion on Usman vs Burns

Diaz recently went on social media to express his opinions on the idea of Burns fighting Usman for the title. In a series of tweets, Nate explained that he believes no fans will remember either Usman or Burns. Furthermore, he said that he makes more money than both of them combined.

Burns Roasts Nate Diaz on Twitter

Once Burns saw the series of tweets, he responded to them with a tweet of his own. In the message, he was sure to remind the world of his work rate, while comparing it to Nate’s inactivity. In the opinion of Gilbert, that statistic alone should be enough to quiet down Diaz.

Look this guy 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ @NateDiaz209 3 fights in the last 4 years! I’m going to do my 3rd fight in less than 5 months in 2020! Enough said! Just a reminder this fight will be the Champion x N1 Contender! Just do me a favor don’t blink your 👀 get your 🍿 and buy the PPV pic.twitter.com/hTtp7nKiQx — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 9, 2020

“Look (at) this guy Nate Diaz,” wrote Burns. “3 fights in the last 4 years! I’m going to do my 3rd fight in less than 5 months in 2020! Enough said! Just a reminder this fight will be the Champion x N1 Contender! Just do me a favor don’t blink your Eyes get your Popcorn and buy the PPV”, finished Gilbert.

Capitalizing on Opportunity

After the tweet, Burns put out another post reminding Diaz that his big paydays in the UFC didn’t happen until he faced Conor McGregor. And, that without Conor, Diaz wouldn’t be getting the money and fame that he has.

Even though Nate isn’t a fan of Burns vs Usman, the fight is inevitable. For now, it’s just a matter of where and when.