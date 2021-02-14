Gilbert Burns Says He Got Overexcited After Rocking Kamaru Usman, Went ‘Cody Garbrandt Crazy’

Gilbert Burns made some crucial mistakes last night.

Burns suffered a third-round TKO defeat to Kamaru Usman in their welterweight title fight headliner at UFC 258 in Las Vegas.

The Brazilian had a promising start where he rocked Usman — who was nearly dropped — and proceeded to land further strikes in the first round.

However, that’s what led to his downfall as he got overzealous and didn’t stick to the game plan as Usman was eventually able to regain composure and come back to win.

He even likened it to Cody Garbrandt.

“It wasn’t exactly what I wanted it to be. I got overexcited,” Burns said at the post-fight press conference. “I went my guy Cody Garbrandt crazy. As soon as I hurt him, it was the second time, I think I made the same mistake when I fought Dan Hooker. I got overexcited and to become a champion, I cannot make those mistakes.”

Burns, of course, is referring to Garbrandt’s repeated mistakes against TJ Dillashaw and Pedro Munhoz which led to a three-fight losing streak with knockout defeats.

Burns Hoping To Emulate Lawler

“Durinho” is now looking to emulate another fighter in former welterweight champion and teammate Robbie Lawler, who after losing in his first welterweight title attempt to Johny Hendricks, got some wins under his belt before going on to defeat Hendricks in a rematch to become champion.

“The way I see it right now, I just want to do like Robbie Lawler,” Burns added. “He was the only guy, if I’m not wrong, that lost to Johny Hendricks and then just got right back, got a couple of wins, fought again, and became a champion. That’s exactly what I’m gonna do. “I hope I don’t get a crazy suspension, and I go back and rest, stay with my family a little bit. I want to fight as quick as I can. I know I can do it and it was almost done, but I cannot make those mistakes to become a champion.”

Despite this being his first loss at welterweight, Burns will likely remain at the top of the division for quite some time.