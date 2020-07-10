UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns was forced out of his UFC 251 matchup against Kamaru Usman. The main event bout on Fight Island would have been Burns’ first chance at fighting for a UFC title. Due to the positive test, the organization replaced Burns with Jorge Masvidal in order to keep the card intact. Now that Gilbert has learned of the matchup, Burns believes that the fight between Usman and Masvidal will be boring.

Gilbert Burns has been making his opinions known to the public in regards to being replaced by Masvidal. First, he explained how he wanted Usman to win during the Fight Island card. Burns believes that if Jorge wins the welterweight title, the entire division will become a circus.

Burns Speaks on Usman vs Masvidal Potentially Being Boring

Most recently, Burns spoke about the matchup during a live chat on social media. Throughout the conversation, Burns spoke about the fight and how he thinks it will be boring.

“I can’t wait for Saturday too,” said Burns in regards to the Fight Island main event. “I hope it will be a good fight but I just think it’s gonna be super boring that you guys [are] gonna miss me. Think it’s gonna be a boring fight Saturday.” “(Kamaru) Usman (will win) but I just think it’s gonna be a boring fight. I think it’s gonna be a very boring fight and you guys (are)] gonna see what I can do with these guys. So, it is what it is. I’m good right now.”

Twists and Turns to the Title

Regardless of whoever wins, both Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards will keep their eyes peeled at what transpires. Both men have title aspirations and have run into unfortunate circumstances to keep them out of title fights. The UFC will have a tough time getting Burns or Edwards the title shot that they desire. Especially because Masvidal has already stated that he would like to face Nate Diaz in a rematch if he were to win.