UFC Welterweight Gilbert Burns earned his ranking the hard way. Grasping to seize the moment for numerous short notice fights. Then, after finally getting one, he capitalized on the opportunities. On the other hand, Conor McGregor has “retired” from MMA yet still remains in the current rankings. Burns has a problem with McGregor’s current rank within the division and would like to see him removed.

On March 26th, Conor took to social media to announce from the sport. Afterward, UFC President Dana White was asked to speak about McGregor’s retirement announcement. Af first, many fans assumed that Conor’s announcement wouldn’t hold any weight. This is due to the fact that he has retired three times in the past 4 years. However, Dana confirmed that he hasn’t heard from Conor in regard to any matchmaking possibilities.

Burns Speaks on Conor McGregor in UFC Rankings

Regardless of the retirement, McGregor still remains ranked #4 in the Lightweight rankings. And, while the spot isn’t in Burns’s Welterweight division, he still believes that the UFC should remove Conor from the ranks. He voiced his opinion on social media.

Cejudo retired they took him out of the rankings very quickly let’s do it with Connor as well! 🤔🤔🤔 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 22, 2020

“Cejudo retired they took him out of the rankings very quickly let’s do it with Connor as well!,” wrote Burns on Twitter.

Questionable Retirement Tactics

The UFC could be hesitant to remove McGregor from the rankings for several reasons. First, due to the number of times he has retired, it’s possible that they have information that the public simply can’t see. Although Conor announced that he wouldn’t be fighting, he could be saying otherwise to UFC brass. Especially, because he’s retired many times in the past.

Secondly, it’s a possibility that McGregor has never officially removed himself from the USADA testing pool. If he hasn’t the promotion might feel like there is still a possibility that Conor could compete in the near future.

Regardless of the reasoning, Burns would like to see McGregor removed from the rankings. Do MMA fans feel the same way?