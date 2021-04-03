Gilbert Burns Expects Leon Edwards To Beat Nate Diaz Up Pretty Easy

Gilbert Burns believes the upcoming welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz will only go one way.

It was surprisingly announced recently that Edwards and Diaz would not only collide in the co-main event of the UFC 262 pay-per-view event taking place May 15, but that it would also be a five-rounder as well.

From a matchmaking perspective, it certainly does not make much sense as Edwards ideally should be facing one of Colby Covington, Stephen Thompson or Burns next.

Instead, he will get a high-profile matchup in Diaz who isn’t even ranked. However, Burns is happy for him as he believes Edwards will handily take care of Diaz.

“Bad matchup for him,” Burns said in an interview with The Schmo. “I think Leon Edwards is going to beat him up pretty easy and it’s going to be good for Leon, you know. “To be honest, with that one, I’m pulling for Leon Edwards. Guy is just having a bad luck after bad luck. First the lockdown, and then fights get canceled, the eye poke. I hope nothing goes wrong, he comes to that fight and I believe he’s gonna make a big name out of him with a big win against Nate Diaz. So I want Leon to do good on that one.”

Burns Has Own Fight Set

Burns, meanwhile, is set to take on Stephen Thompson at the upcoming UFC 264 pay-per-view event.

The winner of that fight — along with the winner of Edwards vs. Diaz — could be next in line for a welterweight title shot. In the end, it will all come down to who looks the most impressive, and whether Covington will have a say in the matter.

Current champion Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 later this month on April 24.