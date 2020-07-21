Gilbert Burns has had quite an eventful year in 2020. Burns went from a hungry competitor who was simply seeking an opportunity, to the welterweight division’s #1 contender. However, Burns was robbed of his title fight moment when he tested positive for COVID-19. Now, Burns has taken to social media to announce that he is free from the virus that’s been sweeping the globe at a rapid pace.

Gilbert Burns was aiming to become champion. His string of victories gave him the momentum to carry him into a title fight against Kamaru Usman. After his dominating performance versus Tyron Woodley, Burns was set to face Usman on July 12 at UFC 251 on Fight Island. Regrettably, In the week leading up to the event, Burns tested positive for Covid-19 and the match was scrapped. After a couple of days of negotiations, Jorge Masvidal was chosen to replace Burns in the main event. Burns came out almost immediately after the news of his positive test and talked about his health status.

Burns States he is COVID Free

Now that UFC 251 is over and Usman remains champion of the world, Burns doesn’t have to be worried. UFC President Dana White has already stated that Gilbert will be next in the for the rightful title shot that he deserves. Alongside that good news, Burns also recently shared that he is now COVID free.

https://twitter.com/GilbertDurinho/status/1285266694441775106

The Return of Gilbert Burns

Now that Burns is free of COVID, he’ll be looking to get his long-awaited matchup against Kamaru. Although when Usman has spoken to the media in recent outings, he’s listed names such as Conor McGregor and Georges St Pierre as being on his radar.

Usman also shared that he’ll be taking a nice layoff from the sport. Hopefully, he’ll be able to enjoy time away from the family that he missed while switching camps. But, one thing is for sure, now that Burns is COVID free, both men won’t have to look further when it comes to facing their toughest test inside of the cage.