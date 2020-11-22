Joaquin Buckley managed to deliver another highlight reel knockout.

Buckley took on the previously undefeated Jordan Wright in a middleweight bout on the prelims of UFC 255 on Saturday night.

Fresh off his knockout of the year against Impa Kasanganay last month, Buckley was under immense pressure to deliver yet another exciting finish and he managed to do just that.

The 26-year-old hurt Wright towards the end of the first round only for the bell to save the former.

However, the damage was clearly done as Buckley needed just 18 seconds in the second round to overwhelm a dazed Wright with strikes.

You can watch the finish below:

NOT JUST A ONE HIT WONDER 😳 🎥 @NewMansa94 adds another highlight to his reel! [ Action continues on ESPN2 & #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/9jl9I4oznk — UFC (@ufc) November 22, 2020

As a result, Buckley earned his second UFC win in a row after suffering a knockout defeat to Kevin Holland in his promotional debut earlier this year.

Without naming him, he proceeded to call for a January 23rd fight with James Krause during his post-fight interview.

The pair clearly have beef with each other and it’s definitely a fight most in the combat sport world wouldn’t mind seeing next.