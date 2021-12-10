Bryce Mitchell Reveals His ‘Thug Nasty’ Move To Defeat Any Man On The Planet

Consider Bryce Mitchell a ‘Daredevil’ of sorts, because he’s a man without fear.

Thug Nasty

For the UFC Featherweight, size doesn’t matter to him anymore. Mitchell will take on all comers, whether it be inside the Octagon or out. And he most certainly means it after learning a new move.

Before you ask, no, we’re not talking about his crossover into the rap game. He may be dropping ‘Thug Nasty’ bars in his music, but outside the recording studio, things can get a whole lot ‘Thug Nastier’ when you’re Bryce Mitchell.

In 2018, while Mitchell was using a power drill, he would accidentally drive the tool into his groin, tearing his scrotum in half. The injury would be gruesome and by far worse than anything he’ll experience while fighting in a cage. It would eventually come full-circle.

Bryce Doesn’t Give A F***

Fast forward to now, where Mitchell is healthy (and fearless) as can be. The knowledge behind the groin injury has sparked a new and rather interesting move in Mitchell’s arsenal.

“I’ve never really been scared of other people,” Mitchell shared on Sirius XM. “It’s part of my mindset. I don’t want to let another man intimidate me. But there is some times in a situation where you just feel like– you see some guys like two foot taller than you, [got] 200 more pounds on you and you think, well, that guy could whoop my ass. Right? “Well, I promise you all right now, I don’t give a f*ck what man on this planet thinks they’re going to run through me.”

Things Take A Twist

What makes ‘Thug Nasty’ so fearless in these types of situations? Does he have a special move? The answer to that would be yes, but it’s not something you were expecting like his rare ‘twister’ submission he did against Matt Sayles.

This twister is a lot more… unique.

“It ain’t going to happen because I get them nuts and I grabbed them and I twist them up, motherf*cker. It’s going to f*ck your whole week up, I promise you. I don’t care how big. I learned something that day about anatomy. I don’t care who you are and how big you are. You go head to head with me. It’s going to be a fight.”

It may sound nuts, but no matter the man, Mitchell believes this little maneuver can help you defend yourself.

“Remember that if you’re in a self-defense situation.” Mitchell continued, noting the move.

Next Fight

Unfortunately for him, Mitchell won’t be allowed to do this move in his next fight. He will fighting under unified rules against Edson Barboza on March 5th. While Mitchell’s move proves to be effective, there will be no grabbing nuts, come next Spring.

Don't make Bryce Mitchell go Thug Nasty on you 👊 After his gruesome power drill accident, Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) has a new trick up his sleeve when it comes to street fighting. @RJcliffordMMA @DinThomas pic.twitter.com/XVim1rbdNM — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 9, 2021