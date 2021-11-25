Bryce Mitchell To Drop ‘Thug Nasty’ Rap Mixtape Including 7 Songs

Bryce Mitchell may love wearing camo, but he has nothing to hide in his personal life. That includes his ongoing rap career.

Healing Up

Yes, you heard that right. The UFC Featherweight has developed a passion for music in his year absence from the Octagon. After defeating Andre Fili on Halloween night in 2020, things would get a bit scary for Mitchell, who suffered a broken hand.

“For about four months I couldn’t even carry in groceries with my left hand, because it was still rehabbing and everything,” Mitchell said on The MMA Hour. “I was training with one hand, but it’s not the same obviously. So I had to heal that hand up, and then it took quite a bit of months after that [before] I could start using the hand, get my full grip back, and then I’m comfortable hitting with it. But everything seems to be back to normal [now], so I’m not really worried about it at all.”

A New Passion

With Mitchell on the sidelines for a year, he’d develop of love other than fighting: Rapping.

‘Thug Nasty’ is expected to return to the Octagon in early 2022, but he has some other plans to take care of first. Mitchell revealed that he will be dropping a mixtape of his own creation next Wednesday. His album will include 7 tracks, which will be available to listen on his YouTube channel.

“I’m dropping a mixtape.” Mitchell said. “It’s just going to be some Thug Nasty stuff, brother. I’m absolutely serious. I’ve had a long time off and I rap on my way to the gym and back a lot. I’ve been making these songs and I’m dropping them on my YouTube channel. Next Wednesday, I’m dropping the album. It’s 7 [tracks], one for every day of the week.”

Why He Decided To Do This

Many people are questioning why Mitchell is making his own mixtape. For Bryce, it’s a question of why not? The UFC Featherweight is ready to begin another chapter in his lifestyle, one that doesn’t involve getting punched in the face.

“My life is what made me like making the music. I had a bunch of dreams about different things and I just really thought about it. It was just something I wanted to do and I’m tired of making raps but just keeping them to myself. I want to make it public… I’m ready to release it.”

Tyron Woodley has some new competition, as a new figure in MMA attempts to take over the rap game. And his name is ‘Thug Nasty’ Bryce Mitchell.

Will Bryce Mitchell’s mixtape be fire?