Bryce Mitchel is on the path towards MMA stardom. Of course, those steps are reminiscent of babies, nonetheless, Mitchell has the support of the MMA community. Ever since Thug Nasty requested Reebok to make camo shorts to wear inside of the octagon, he garnered the interest of fans. But, it’s the performances inside of the cage that ultimately gained the respect of UFC President Dana White. Now, Mitchell has starred in a car commercial and Dana is claiming it’s the best commercial that he’s ever seen.

Dana White Loves the Bryce Mitchell Commercial

It’s common for athletes to land sponsorships with local car dealerships, restaurants, and small businesses surrounding their hometown. Bryce is no different, landing a sponsor deal with a local car ship in his home state of Arkansas. Clearly, the company made the right choice with Mitchell, as Dana White believes their new commercial is the greatest ever.

This is the greatest commercial EVER made. Congrats @ThugnastyMMA pic.twitter.com/Im9iXzVJTd — danawhite (@danawhite) October 10, 2020

The commercial was chock full of quotable funny moments. Additionally, Bryce was shown randomly shadowboxing throughout the short clip. Although the special effects appeared to be from 1996, the quality of the advertisement wasn’t what made magic.

“They paid me to be here,” Bryce says in the commercial. “These ain’t my cars, and I don’t really care about them.” “When I ripped my testicles open with a drill, I had to drive myself to the hospital in my pick-up truck,” Bryce said. “I really wished I would have had this Corvette.”

Potential of Bryce Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell stole the show. Which, is something that he’s no stranger to, inside of the UFC octagon. From twister submissions to threats to Floyd Mayweather Jr, Mitchell is a truly unique talent.

Mitchell appeared on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show after his rare twister submission win at UFC DC against Matt Sayles. On the show, he noted that he never liked Mayweather after Floyd said that “MMA is for white dudes who can’t box.” So, ever since that moment, Mitchell has been itching to put himself in position for an opportunity to fight Mayweather. Especially now that Floyd has announced that he will be coming out of retirement and entertaining crossover exhibition matches.

It seems like Mitchell is on the right path towards becoming a household name. As long as he keeps performing inside of the cage and making commercials, the sky is the limit.

View this post on Instagram If this didn’t kill me I ain’t scared of that virus A post shared by Bryce Mitchell (@thugnasty_ufc) on Mar 13, 2020 at 4:37pm PDT