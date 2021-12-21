Bruno Silva vs. Alex Pereira Reportedly On Tap For UFC Fight Night Event

Bruno Silva and Alex Pereira appear to be on a collision course.

Combate is reporting that Silva vs. Pereira is in the cards for a UFC Fight Night event on March 12. A location has not been revealed. Furthermore, the UFC has yet to confirm the bout.

Bruno Silva vs. Alex Pereira: A Look At Their Resumes

Silva has looked as sharp as ever the past few years. He is riding a seven-fight winning streak. Bruno hasn’t suffered a loss since late 2016. He has finished all of his opponents during his winning streak. Silva is a former M-1 Global Middleweight Champion.

As for Pereira, he has gone from kickboxing royalty to being thrust inside the Octagon. He got off to a blazing start, stopping Andreas Michailidis via second-round TKO in his UFC debut back in November. That bout was featured on the UFC 268 prelims inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Alex Pereira is a decorated kickboxer. While the mainstream may only recognize him for knocking out Israel Adesanya in a kickboxing match, there’s much more to Pereira’s resume. He has won the Glory championship in two different weight classes. He’s held the middleweight and light heavyweight gold. At middleweight, Pereira had five successful title defenses.

The March 12 UFC Fight Night card is shaping up to be a good one. A light heavyweight scrap between Magomed Ankalaev and Thiago Santos is penciled in for the card. Fight fans will also get to see Song Yadong vs. Marlon Moraes. Also planned is Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho and Javid Basharat vs. Trevin Jones.

Stick with Middle Easy for the latest news on the March 12 UFC Fight Night event.