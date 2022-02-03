Bruce Buffer Believes UFC Departures Often Lead To Irrelevancy

The “Voice of the Octagon” Bruce Buffer thinks playing with fire when it comes to UFC contract negotiations could turn out to be a negative for fighters.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is currently at odds with his promoter. Ngannou’s big gripe with the UFC is that he’s limited in what he can do despite being labeled an independent contractor. This restricts his ability to sign up for marquee boxing matches.

Ngannou also claims to have left $7 million on the table due to his contract dispute. “The Predator” says money isn’t the only issue with his current UFC spat but it is a factor.

One-Way Ticket To Irrelevancy?

During an episode of his IT’S TIME!!! podcast, Bruce Buffer shared his opinion that fighters who make their exits from the UFC often become irrelevant (h/t BJPenn.com).

“No offense to other organizations, but you become irrelevant when you leave the UFC after a while. Instead of losing in the UFC your contract is being ended in the UFC, and you fall from the Octagon down into Bellator [etc]. Let’s just hope everybody gets together [to sort out a deal].”

Ngannou made an appearance on The MMA Hour a few weeks ago and said if he has fought under the UFC banner for the final time, he’ll be happy with what he’s achieved.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get what I want. Listen, as I said even before this fight, I walked into this fight, I could’ve lost this fight but I reviewed everything. “In me, I’m like, ‘If this is it, if this is the end, let it be on my way. It’s gonna be on my way. I’m gonna make the call how it ends. It won’t end on somebody’s rules, it’ll end on my own rules.’ If this is the end, man I’m happy. “From where I came from, I have done a lot. Some people might not see that but I have done it and I’m very happy. I’m proud of myself. That might be my ego but I’m proud of myself of what I have achieved.”

Ngannou last competed on Jan. 22. He was featured in the main event title unification bout for UFC 270. Standing across the Octagon from him was Ciryl Gane. Ngannou stunned the MMA world by effectively using his grappling to secure the unanimous decision victory.

Going into the fight, Ngannou tore his MCL and injured his ACL. He’ll need to undergo surgery and will be out of action for a while.