Bruce Buffer Give Iconic Introduction To ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson

In a recent guest appearance on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin podcast, Bruce Buffer gave 'Iron' Mike an introduction like no other.

Bruce Buffer has been the voice of the octagon for as long as many fans can remember. The iconic ring announcer’s voice has become synonymous with the sport of MMA, much like his brother Michael Buffer’s has with Boxing.

The Buff’s announcements have become so iconic that he now finds himself transcending the sport of MMA. In a recent episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin, Buffer made a guest appearance. Tyson, who himself has become a huge fan of MMA, requested Buffer give him an introduction similar to those he does for the UFC.

The Buff of course complied with ‘Iron’ Mike’s wishes, as seen below:

Bruce Buffer is set to once again take up the mantle of the voice of the octagon at this weekends UFC 260, where Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou battle it out to discover who the baddest man on the planet truly is.

Mike Tyson recently made a return to Boxing after an extended layoff, where he defeated Roy Jones Jr. by the judge’s decision. He is now looking at a second post-retirement fight, this time against Evander Holyfield. Recent reports indicate both men stand to make up to $100 million should the fight go ahead as planned.

