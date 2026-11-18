Bruce Buffer has offered a positive assessment of Josh Hokit’s UFC 334 performance, praising the challenger’s resilience in a written reaction published on November 18. The Octagon announcer said Hokit earned fans’ respect despite losing to heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, and welcomed the possibility of another meeting.

His recap cast the main event as a contest defined by both men’s commitment across five rounds. Buffer compared it with the first Rocky film’s showdown between Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed, then thanked the New York audience for another night announcing at Madison Square Garden.

If the UFC books a rematch between them in 2027, I’m sure all #UFC fans would love to see it.

The conditional wording matters: this was Buffer’s view of a potential attraction, not confirmation that the promotion has scheduled a second fight. He supplied no proposed date or venue and did not announce an agreement between the heavyweights.

UFC 334 was a night of exciting fights ending with the Heavyweight Championship battle between @ciryl_gane & Josh Hokit @Josh_HokitUFC that was one for the books as both gave their all for 5 non-stop action filled rounds! This Championship bout reminded me of Rocky vs. Apollo… pic.twitter.com/GyQgXTHYTi — Bruce Buffer (@brucebuffer) November 18, 2026

A Different Question From The Role-Model Dispute

The endorsement follows an earlier disagreement over the standards applied to fighters outside competition. In an October 14 written response, Hokit challenged Buffer’s role-model criticism, asking whether men whose profession involves fighting should be expected to serve as examples. His argument concerned public behavior and the expectations attached to his job, rather than a claim about how a particular bout should be judged.

That older post also contrasted his own claimed lack of a criminal record with allegations about unnamed roster members. He provided no names or supporting evidence for those comparisons. Those were Hokit’s assertions in the dispute, not independently established findings about other athletes.

The Challenger’s Appeal And The Official Outcome

Hokit has separately made his own written case for an immediate rematch. In the opening installment on November 17, he alleged an early eye poke affected his vision, said his complaint brought no help, and argued that continuing through the problem should count in his favor. He maintained that he deserved the victory. That is the challenger’s account; it does not alter the recorded decision.

The official UFC 334 result remains a unanimous decision for Gane, with all three judges returning 48–47 after the full 25 minutes on the November 14 New York card. The promotion’s recap described Hokit forcing the pace early before the champion produced the stronger closing rounds. The account credited Hokit with still attacking late, even as Gane absorbed the challenger’s remaining offense and kept pressing. Gane retained the heavyweight belt; Buffer’s later praise recognizes his opponent’s effort without reversing that championship outcome.