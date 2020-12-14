If you have been watching the UFC at all over the last two decades of more, then you are more than familiar with the sweet vocals of Bruce Buffer. However someone decided to use this to their advantage by having him soften the blow of a breakup.

Buffer has been a mainstay in the UFC for a long time. His thunderous calls have welcomed hundreds of fighters and kicked off thousands of fights over the years. He is even known to get in a brawl with fighters inside of an elevator, when the situation demands for it. All in all, there is no denying that the UFC would be very different without this legendary voice announcer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Buffer (@brucebufferufc)

Bruce Buffer Delivers The Bad News

For the holidays, Bruce Buffer has decided that he wanted to use his vocal talents to earn a little extra cash. He made an account Cameo, where users can purchase a customized and personal video message from celebrities, but his offers are to do fight announcements for whatever the purchaser demands. Someone decided to use this to deliver some bad news, as a video posted online recently showed. Apparently they decided to employ Bruce to tell their ex that it was time to move on.

Imagine that this is how you learned that you were being dumped 😭 pic.twitter.com/nKdHxPzAVp — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) December 13, 2020

Now there are a lot of ways that someone can be broken up with, and none of them are pleasant. That being said, if Kaley is a fan of the UFC, she might take some solace in hearing Bruce Buffer use his masculine tone to tell her to move on. After hearing something like that, even the most attached ex would have no choice but to move on.

What did you think of this video break-up? Is this something that you would consider to end your next relationship?