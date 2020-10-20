Over the weekend Brian Ortega had a beautiful comeback fight in his win over the Korean Zombie. However the MMA world has been left talking about something else after this fight.

It had been nearly two years since Ortega had stepped foot into the Octagon before last Saturday night. Despite some fans, and the oddsmakers, thinking that ring rust would be a big factor, it was quite the opposite. He looked better than ever, using incredibly sleek striking technique to win a clean unanimous decision.

Brian Ortega Wears A Giant Cup

Despite how impressive Brian Ortega looked on Saturday night, this was actually the second biggest topic of discussion. The social media world during and after fight was going crazy over something else, a little bit more on the odd spectrum of things. All over Twitter, fighters lost their minds over the fact that T-City was wearing a gigantic cup under his shorts.

So are we just not going to talk about the giant cup? I mean really bro? — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) October 18, 2020

I mean somebody’s gotta ask Ortega about the cup right — Baldy Ed (@brianboom135) October 18, 2020

It’s extra two inches of leverage on an arm bar — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) October 18, 2020

These are some pretty hilarious reactions from members of the MMA community. The cup that Ortega was wearing did seem abnormally massive, and Diego Sanchez actually makes a good point about the benefits that this cup could have on submissions. Obviously this did not end up being a factor as the fight took place almost entirely on the feet. On the other hand, considering the fact that Brian is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, this could have wound up being a serious problem.

What do you make of this reaction from the MMA community? Did you notice how ridiculously massive the cup that Brian Ortega wore was?