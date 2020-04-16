‘Suga, You Pu–y’: Brian Kelleher Calls Out Sean O’Malley With Ukulele Jam

Brian Kelleher Makes Song To Call Out Sean O’Malley

Callouts in MMA are definetly a dime a dozen. However Brian Kelleher decided to make his a little more interesting, when he called for a fight with “Suga” Sean O’Malley.

Kelleher is a real veteran in the UFC’s bantamweight division. Going 4-3 since signing to the UFC, he has had some big fights with notable names like Renan Barao, and John Lineker. In that time, he has managed to capture three performance bonuses, showing just how exciting he is every time he fights.

Now “Boom” has his eyes set on a new opponent: Sean O’Malley. He has been calling out the prospect lately, but recently decided to take things to a new level recently, on Twitter. In a unique callout, Brian took a modest bong rip, before strumming out a jam on the ukulele. The song, which he called “Sugar,” sees him accusing O’Malley of taking easy fights, while telling him to take a fight with Kelleher.

This is, without a doubt, one of the most interesting callouts in recent memory. Kelleher says in the song that he wants to fight O’Malley on the highly talked about Fight Island, which would certainly be a good fight for that card. Although it is worth noting that Sean has recently said he will likely not fight again until July.

O’Malley has been pushed as a potential star in the UFC recently. He has only had three fights in the promotion, after dealing with USADA and injuries. Now he wants to stay active.

There have been plenty of odd and interesting callouts in this sport. However Brian Kelleher certainly added his name to the top of the list with this dis track. Who knows, maybe Sean O’Malley will respond with a catchy song of his own.