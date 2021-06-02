Brendan Schaub: Tyron Woodley Is ‘A Perfect Step’ For Jake Paul’s Career

Some were bewildered at the announcement that Jake Paul would be facing former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in his fourth pro boxing fight. However Brendan Schaub seems to think this was the perfect move for Jake.

Schaub has been a huge advocate for the Paul brothers and their boxing careers, even helping Jake orchestrate a prank on Dillon Danis. While that fight never materialized, Jake did end up fighting UFC vet Ben Askren, knocking him out in the first.

Prior to that fight, Jake had a bit of an altercation with Woodley in the dressing room. This led to a rivalry, which is now blossoming into a fight, as the two will square off in the ring, in the YouTube boxer’s first fight since signing with Showtime.

Brendan Schaub Says This Was The Right Move

Give the experience that Tyron Woodley has, many felt that this was an odd booking for Jake Paul’s fourth pro fight. However Brendan Schaub, who also works for Showtime, feels the opposite, even saying that this was a perfect move.

Speaking on SiriusXM, the former UFC heavyweight praised Jake for accepting this fight so early in his career. While he says that this would not have been the opponent he would have offered, it makes sense for Jake’s career.

“My question for (Showtime) is if (Jake Paul) comes over to Showtime, is he going to be fighting legit guys, and their answer’s yeah. So I think this Woodley fight… it’s a great matchup for Jake, but this isn’t a cake walk. This isn’t an easy fight,” Schaub said. “Woodley can box, he’s a Wild Card trained guy. He’s been in there with some of the best. He has a great overhand left, and he’s a bit of a monster. So I think as the progression of Jake Paul goes, this is a perfect step in his career. “People, you gotta remember dude, the guy has three fights… he’s fighting a vet in Woodley so my hat’s off to him. This isn’t an easy matchup. I was vying for a guy like Mike Perry, I thought would be a good next step for Jake Paul, but Woodley’s an even bigger opponent for him,” Schaub continued. “I think it’s smart man, I really do. I think it’s smart what they’re doing, and for the progression of Jake Paul, this is a brilliant step.”

🥊"It's a great matchup for Jake but this isn't a cakewalk/an easy fight." — @BrendanSchaub reacts to the #PaulWoodley announcement and why it's a step-up in competition for Jake🔊@MieshaTate @RJcliffordMMA ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3IMSEKzKze — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) June 1, 2021

What do you make of this assessment from Brendan Schaub? How do you see the fight between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul going, when they face off on August 28th?