Brendan Allen Says UFC Gold Would Override His No-Fight Pact With Khamzat Chimaev

Brendan Allen would face friend Khamzat Chimaev for a UFC championship, despite their agreement to avoid fighting each other. He explained the exception on MMA Junkie Radio in an interview published October 20.

“We have the agreement that we’re not gonna fight each other unless it’s for gold.”

Allen said championship earnings could transform either family’s future. He would want that opportunity for a friend, even if it meant losing to him.

Allen’s Title Argument Has Conditions

Asked about a vacant belt if Sean Strickland’s negotiations failed, he backed himself against Nassourdine Imavov, citing activity and ranked wins. That was a hypothetical, not a vacancy announcement.

He credited Chimaev with exposing gaps in his grappling and clarified that visiting his training camp did not mean switching teams. On pay, Allen respected Strickland’s stance while accepting responsibility for the contract he negotiated.

He anticipates an MMA return around February or March unless an exceptional offer arrives sooner. December activity, if arranged, would mean wrestling or jiu-jitsu instead.

The rival case comes from Dricus du Plessis’s camp. In Morne Visser’s recent account of talks with the UFC, the coach said his team had repeatedly accepted Allen in principle but still lacked a date and contract. He described the promotion as waiting to see the outcome of Anthony Hernandez’s November assignment. Visser instead argued for Du Plessis against Imavov if the title picture changed. Those competing preferences leave Allen with more than one possible route, rather than an accepted championship pairing.

Allen’s latest result is settled. The UFC’s official account records a rear-naked-choke submission of Christian Leroy Duncan at 2:46 of the fifth round on October 10 in Las Vegas. Their main event required Allen to negotiate changing phases: Duncan’s range work, an eye-poke interruption, extended grappling exchanges and a fourth-round striking response before the final takedown and back take. That competitive sequence is detailed in MiddleEasy’s canonical fight report; the new interview concerns whom Allen would be willing to meet afterward.

The Friends Have Separate RAF 14 Assignments

For now, Real American Freestyle lists the two men on the same October 23 card, not opposite each other. Allen is paired with Alexander Shlemenko in a cruiserweight crossover wrestling match at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Chimaev’s scheduled opponent is Robbie Lawler in another crossover contest. The distinction matters: neither appearance is a UFC bout or a match between the friends. RAF advertises Fox Nation coverage, with Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis headlining for its middleweight crossover championship. Allen entered his assignment after replacing Michael Page against Shlemenko.