Political Warfare: Brazilian Mayor Fights Rival In MMA Bout (Video)

When debates simply won’t do, it’s time to go to extreme measures.

That’s exactly what happened in Borba, Brazil this past Sunday (Dec. 12). Simao Peixoto is the mayor of a small town in Brazil. Peixoto had been on the receiving end of criticism from Erineu Alves da Silva, who used to be a city councilor.

It all began when Silva allegedly called Peixoto a “crook.” The mayor had been accused of failing to converse a waterpark. When Silva challenged Peixoto, the mayor only agreed to the bout if it was under MMA rules since he didn’t want a street fight.

Brazilian Mayor Dukes It Out With Political Rival

In order to settle this grudge, Silva proposed an MMA fight with the Brazilian mayor. The mayor accepted the bout as initially reported by BNC Amazonas.

The two men slugged it out for three rounds. The fight lasted a total of 13 minutes. No one expected a technical masterpiece but the crowd certainly appeared to be satisfied.

Silva had early success with the leg kicks. Eventually, he was dropped from a punch. The former city councilor ended up surviving and went right back to the leg kicks. This didn’t stop Peixoto from pressing forward, however.

Peixoto ended up winning the fight via split decision. Afterward, both “fighters” showed mutual respect and hugged it out.

You can check out the video highlights below.

Prefeito leva briga política para luta de MMA e apanha de ex-vereador Políticos do AM subiram no ringue na madrugada deste domingo (12/12). O prefeito de Borba, Simão Peixoto, apanhou, mas foi apontado vencedor Leia: https://t.co/o3aVNtPCuc pic.twitter.com/VsgCbn6pdm — Metrópoles (@Metropoles) December 13, 2021