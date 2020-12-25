(Video) Brawl Erupts At Russian MMA Event During Faceoff

A brawl erupted during a faceoff featuring Magomed Ismailov and Vladimir Mineev.

The pair went face-to-face in a post-fight interview at the “AMC Fight Nights Global: Winter Cup” event in Moscow on Thursday night.

Both Ismailov and Mineev have history as they fought to a draw back in 2018 with the faceoff intended to set up a rematch.

It certainly achieved the desired effects as things got heated between the duo before they both threw punches at each other which resulted in one of the craziest brawls in mixed martial arts history.

You can watch it below courtesy of Caposa.

Well they're certainly in the Christmas spirit over at AMC Fight Nights in Russia pic.twitter.com/gCWagXAFRs — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 24, 2020

Here is more footage courtesy of the promotion’s Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIGHT NIGHTS GLOBAL – ММА (@fightnights)

If fans didn’t want to see a rematch before, they certainly will now.