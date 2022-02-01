Brandon Moreno Reveals Why LEGO Decided Not To Partner With Him

Brandon Moreno has been unable to build a partnership with LEGO.

Moreno Loves LEGO

The former UFC Flyweight Champion has been an avid enjoyer of the toy company since his childhood. His love for LEGO wouldn’t stop there. The 28 year-old is still a massive fan.

As a result of Moreno’s constant promotion of the toy brand on his platforms, LEGO would give Moreno a custom UFC belt, made from thousands of LEGO pieces. Despite the gift, LEGO decided not to sponsor Moreno.

In a message to a Moreno super-fan, the company said they could not support every idea for sponsorships and projects. However, with Moreno’s official team getting into contact, the full reason would be included as to why they didn’t budge.

Moreno Was Actually Talks With LEGO

Moreno’s management team would seek a business partnership with LEGO. Despite repping his love for LEGO to his massive social media following, Moreno would reveal that the toy company decided not to work with him.

“My manager talked with LEGO.” Moreno said on The Fight with Teddy Atlas. “He sent an email to them. But they said all my fans on social media, for example, they are very old.”

While LEGO sets are for people ages ‘4-99’, it looks like the company is focusing more on the young audience. It looks like the ‘age range’ insights of Moreno’s millions of followers doesn’t interest them.

Brandon doesn’t see why the company wouldn’t bring him on as a brand ambassador, even with an older audience.

“Old people build LEGO’s like me.” Moreno laughed.

Moreno Isn’t Giving Up

Moreno isn’t losing out hope that he’ll one day put the pieces together for a partnership with LEGO.

“Maybe in the future,” Moreno added. “You never know, I’m just waiting for the next opportunity.”

The Next Opportunity

While being a part of the LEGO company may be far off, another opportunity for Moreno may be a fourth fight with Deiveson Figueiredo. He believes he won their last meeting earlier this month, but would ultimately lose a unanimous decision over 5 rounds.

“I feel like I won the fight. I still believe that. But Figueiredo, this time, had a better game plan and I respect that. Because at the end of the day, he won. I don’t want to start put a lot of excuses. I’m not like that. I’m not that guy, I hate to be that guy.”