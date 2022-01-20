Brandon Moreno Calls Deiveson Figueiredo ‘Cringe’ For Shooting Lego Belt

Brandon Moreno thinks Deiveson Figueiredo is ‘cringe’ for shooting a custom lego championship belt.

Shooting Range x Lego Belt

During episode two of UFC 270 Embedded, former flyweight champion Figueiredo went to an indoor shooting range in Arizona for the first time.

While he was there, one of the Brazilian’s coaches during this fight camp, Captain Eric Albarracin, presented him with a Lego championship to shoot, which he did. The significance of the Lego is because his opponent Moreno loves Legos and has a vast collection.

Moreno’s response

At UFC 270 media day in Anaheim on Wednesday, the flyweight champion was asked his thoughts on Figueiredo shooting the custom Lego belt. He wasn’t too bothered by it.

“I was like nooo, don’t do it. Nah, the belt was ugly,” Moreno laughed. “Even my daughter can make a much better Lego belt, but it’s fine, you know. Man, it’s so crazy. It’s so fake. I mean, my respect, they are the king of the cringe. My respect.”

.@theassassinbaby reacts to #UFC270 opponent Deiveson Figueiredo shooting a Lego replica UFC title belt on Embedded. "That is so fake. They are the kings of the cringe. My respect." FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/5vb9L0e5Hg pic.twitter.com/9l9TPdR2XO — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 19, 2022

UFC 270

Moreno vs. Figueiredo III goes down this weekend at UFC 270 in the co-main event. The pair fought to a draw back in December of 2020. They rematched at UFC 263, where Moreno submitted Figueiredo in the third round, winning the belt. Seven months later, they will settle the rivalry in the trilogy.

Moreno and Figueiredo are the only pair of fighters in UFC history to fight each other back-to-back-to-back.