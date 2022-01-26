Brandon Moreno: Deiveson Figueiredo Has Crazy & Bad People Around Him

Brandon Moreno believes that Deiveson Figueiredo continues to be fake even after their trilogy fight,

Moreno and Figueiredo fought a third time in the co-main event of UFC 270 on Jan. 22. Going into the championship bout, Moreno held the UFC Flyweight Championship. Moreno bested Figueiredo in their rematch back in June 2021 when he locked in a third-round rear-naked choke.

The trilogy fight played out far differently. Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3 went the distance and it was “Figgy” who picked up the unanimous decision win.

Unauthentic

After the trilogy, Figueiredo labeled Brandon Moreno a “crybaby” for thinking he won the fight. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, “The Assassin Baby” told Ariel Helwani that he feels Figueiredo is hanging with the wrong people.

“I said this before, I still think the same. I really think he’s a nice guy, he’s a good person but with crazy and bad people around him who say, ‘Hey, you need to sell the fight. You need to say this, you need to say that.’ Even in the press conference, he looks like very fake, all the trash talk. That’s why I was like, ‘Man, why are you trying so hard to impress the people here?’ That’s why I said before, ‘Man, I don’t need that in my life.’ I prefer to be real with the people, like man, this is what I am. Love me or hate me but it’s this, right? That’s it, man.”

Henry Cejudo, who once mentored Moreno, trained with Figueiredo ahead of the trilogy matchup. Moreno and Cejudo had a falling out and he says there’s nothing more to it.

“I don’t have nothing to clear with him. I don’t hate the guy, I respect the guy. He said I’m a traitor but I just wanna say when I went with Joseph Benavidez it was for necessity. When I did that I was alone. I didn’t have my team in Tijuana, my team in Arizona was training with other guys and I was alone. Everybody can say something and put his opinion but in the moment, you need to make decisions. I’m putting my family upfront, I don’t give a f*ck.”

Moreno is pushing for a fourth fight with Figueiredo. Time will tell if that’s the direction the UFC will go in next.