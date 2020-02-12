TUF Winner Brad Katona Confirms Release from the UFC

TUF Winner Brad Katona Cut from the UFC

The UFC has decided that it has parted ways with TUF 27 Winner Brad Katona. Rumors of Katona’s status on the roster swirled around the rumor mill for quite some time now. However, Brad confirmed the news himself via social media.

Katona was a part of the cast of The Ultimate Fighter season 27. The show was filled was exciting prospects such as Tyler Diamond, Luis Pena, and Bryce Mitchell. Even with all of those names mentioned, Katona was able to finish the show as the victor.

Winning the show, he was awarded a six-figure contract with the UFC. During his tenure with the organization, he fought three times. Within those three fights, Katona amassed a record of 1 win and 2 losses. After a two-fight losing streak, the UFC shockingly released Katona.

Sharing the Release via Social Media

Brad went to his Instagram to confirm the news. Admitting to not want to post the news until he had something else lined up, he decided to confirm the news anyway.

“With the news out now I figured I should address it. My release from the UFC came as a surprise but it hasn’t changed my passion or drive to continuing my pursuit of being the best in the world. Originally I wanted to forego announcing my release until I had something tangible and exciting to produce alongside it. Fortunately, I have a great team behind me helping to chart out the path to becoming the best version of myself. There’s lots to look forward to and can’t wait to show it all off to you my supportive family, friends, and fans. Thanks, everyone, this year’s going to be exciting,” wrote Brad on Instagram.

Next For Brad Katona

Now that the news has been made official, where do fans hope Brad Katona ends up next? Could it be with Scott Coker in Bellator where they have an upcoming card in Ireland where he trains? Or, will Katona test his luck in the PFL in hopes to win a million-dollar prize?