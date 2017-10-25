Boxing analyst, MMA hater Jim Lampley says Mayweather threw rounds vs. McGregor to set-up rematch

Maybe Jim Lampley isn’t all that bad? The HBO boxing play-by-play man has not been shy about how much he loves the sweet science and hates humans fighting in a cage. Lampley isn’t subtle about making it known that he and his sport are above MMA.

So you know it must have killed Lampley on the inside as he watched his sport tag-in Conor McGregor and the UFC to help make one of the biggest boxing matches ever.

The Floyd Mayweather freakshow retirement tour did wild box office and pay-per-view buy numbers because deep down inside all combat sports love the spectacle of a train wreck.

Now donning his own tin foil hat made after our own MMA loving hearts, Lampley is busting out some major conspiracy theories when it comes to a possible Mayweather vs. McGregor rematch.

Speaking with TMZ, Lampley shared his illuminati info of what really happened on August 26th in the Las Vegas desert. Come to the darkside Jim, we have shiney conspiracy theory alert buttons down here.