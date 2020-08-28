Former flyweight title challenger Ray Borg was released from the UFC after his latest withdrawal. Now, Borg has announced that he has retired from the sport of mixed martial arts altogether, at the young age of 27. Fighting over a decade, Ray took to social media to announce his retirement from the sport.

Being Cut From the UFC

Borg was set up to fight Nathan Maness on August 1st but withdrew from the fight for undisclosed reasons. The retreat was his second straight resignation after his scratched bout against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC on ESPN 10.

Borg has well-documented issues s with weight cutting. Borg missed weight a total of four times in the UFC. He missed the 125 pounds mark in February of this year and was ordered by the UFC to move up in weight. His troubles have also been outside of the cage. Additionally, Ray revealed that his newborn son was diagnosed with a rare brain condition, hydrocephalus, that required 12 separate surgeries. The MMA community showed its support to Borg and he received some financial help from multiple well-known fighters.

Ray Borg Announces Retirement via Instagram

On Instagram, Borg announced his retirement. Although he didn’t expect to retire so early, he believes its best to do what is needed for his family.

“Been in this game for a solid 14 years, never did I think retirement would come at the age of 27 but some decisions are harder than others and I have to make sure I am making the right one for my family. I appreciate all the love the MMA community has shown my family over the years but it may be time to move on to the next chapter of my life. Much love everyone!”

Accomplishments of Borg

Borg exits the UFC with a 7-5 record. His most enjoyable feats are wins over Jussier Formiga and Louis Smolka. He also fought Demitrious Johnson in a flyweight title fight.

Best of luck to Ray Borg in the future.