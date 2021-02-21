UFC Vegas 19 Results: Derrick Lewis KO’s Curtis Blaydes! (Highlights)

A much-anticipated matchup between two stalwarts of the heavyweight division. Lewis contains brutal one-shot knockout power. Blaydes is one of the most dominant wrestlers in the division and has stated that Lewis isn’t putting in the effort to be on his level. Only one will come away with the win.

Round 1

Both men touch gloves and we’re off. Early slip and counter from Lewis stagger’s Blaydes. Blaydes is actively looking for an opening. Lewis is happy to wait for the counter. Both men exchange wildly. The fight slows again. Blaydes has landed a few low kicks and lands another that staggers Lewis at the end of a combination. Blaydes connects, rocking Lewis, and then connects with a knee. There is a break in the action for an eye poke on Lewis. The round ends with Blaydes connecting with a stiff jab.

Round 1: 10-9 Blaydes

Round 2

Blaydes shoots for a single leg, but Lewis defends. Blaydes shoots for another takedown and Lewis connects with an uppercut!! Blaydes is out cold.

Official Result: Derrick Lewis wins via KO

Check out the highlights below: