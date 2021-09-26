Curtis Blaydes Outwrestles Jairzinho Rozenstruik For Unanimous Decision – UFC 266 Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight matchup between Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik is taking place now (Saturday, September 25, 2021) at UFC 266.

Round 1

Blaydes attacks first but is pushed back by some counters from Rozenstruik. It didn’t take long for Blaydes to shoot and land a big takedown. Blaydes is in side control and lands some knees to Rozenstruik’s body. He’s looking to land elbows. Rozenstruik slowly attempts to get to his feet but Blaydes still has his back. Rozenstruik gets up and separates. Rozenstruik looks a bit slow as the fight returns to striking. Blaydes lands a leg kick but is almost punished by a counter from Rozenstruik who connects on his back. Rozenstruik is aggressive as the round comes to an end.

Have to score that to Blaydes.

Round 2

Rozenstruik lands a left hook. He is showing more aggression in this round. Blaydes is establishing a jab, however. Blaydes connects with an inside left kick. Not a lot of action as the crowd boos on two separate occasions. Blaydes shoots but Rozenstruik defends and almost punishes him with a counter shot. Blaydes targets the body. Rozenstruik partially connects with a big jumping knee as he defends a takedown soon after. However, Blaydes eventually gets him down and passes to half guard. Blaydes ends the round on top.

Another round for Blaydes most likely. 20-18.

Round 3

Blaydes is more active with jabs and leg kicks. Rozenstruik needs to show some initiative. Blaydes connects with a leg kick before landing a blast double to get Rozenstruik down. Rozenstruk gets Blaydes up with some up kicks but is unable to get to his feet as Blaydes gets down again and passes to half guard. Not a lot of action as Blades remains on top and is putting his dead weight on Rozenstruik. The fight ends.

Blaydes should win this 30-27.

Official result: Curtis Blaydes defeats Jairzinho Rozenstruk via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check out the highlights below:

That is career takedown 6️⃣0️⃣ for @RazorBlaydes265, extending his UFC heavyweight record 🤼‍♂️ [ #UFC266 | TUNE IN NOW | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/2qE0lEEWLu ] pic.twitter.com/iyx9AqqkXN — UFC (@ufc) September 26, 2021

Rozenstruik starts to come alive in the second, and is met with another Blaydes takedown 🤼‍♂️ [ #UFC266 | TUNE IN NOW | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/2qE0lEEWLu ] pic.twitter.com/WxBfyKFA3O — UFC (@ufc) September 26, 2021