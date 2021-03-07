Jan Blachowicz Wants Respect On His Name Following Win Over Israel Adesanya

Jan Blachowicz wants some respect on his name.

Blachowicz successfully defended his light heavyweight title following a unanimous decision win over the previously undefeated Israel Adesanya in the UFC 259 headliner.

Despite Adesanya moving up and being the smaller fighter, Blachowicz was a major underdog — like he has been for his previous fights — going into the contest with many expecting him to lose in his first title defense.

Of course, that’s not what ended up happening and Pole wants some respect now from everyone in the combat sports world that doubted him.

“What can I say? Just happy, you know? I defended my belt,” Blachowicz said at the UFC 259 post-fight press conference. “Now I prove that I’m a true champion and I think now I’m going to have respect from everybody. “In the next fight, I will not be the underdog anymore, I think so. But I don’t care anyway.”

Blachowicz exchanged on the feet with Adesanya for the first three rounds and did better than most expected.

He would then make use of his grappling in the championship rounds to all but seal the victory.

“I tried to knock him out in the second round, but he is a great fighter, a good fighter,” Blachowicz said. “I should have started wrestling a little bit earlier. But he did his distance very well so I could not catch him. He kicked really hard, I feel it in my leg right now. I should’ve put a little bit more pressure on him and use more boxing skills. “But anyway I was a little bit better, it was a close fight, tough fight. … Defend the belt for the first time, amazing.”

Blachowicz Wants Break Before Facing Teixeira

It’s all but confirmed that Glover Teixeira will be next in line to face Blachowicz.

Blachowicz is happy to face him next, but would like a small break before he gets back inside the Octagon.

“Now, short break,” Blachowicz said. “A minimum half year break. I want to spend some time with my family. I am a father. My child was just born, my son, and I don’t spend any time with him because I have to prepare for my fight. “So if he [Teixeira] wants to wait a little longer, he will be my next opponent.”

You can watch his full post-fight press conference below: