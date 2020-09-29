Jan Blachowicz took issue with former two-weight champion and retired Daniel Cormier’s recent comments.

Blachowicz became the new light heavyweight king following an impressive second-round TKO win over Dominick Reyes in the UFC 253 co-headliner this past weekend.

Following the fight, former 205-pound champion Jon Jones teased a return to his division to get his belt back. For Cormier, that implied Jones simply didn’t want to face Reyes and would prefer an easier fight with Blachowicz.

“That’s wack! That’s so wack! Have you ever met a guy that’s so out of touch? He’s out of touch!” Cormier said speaking alongside Ariel Helwani. “OK Jon, then why not just go: ‘I was afraid of Dominick Reyes, now I want to go back to 205 and fight Jan Blachowicz because he beat Dom (Reyes).’ That’s crazy! Why would he do that? “… If I’m Jones I’m doing it. Let me tell you something, Jones beats Blachowicz. He’s too slow (Blachowicz). And the thing that people don’t realize is that he (Jones) got a good chin. I hit him, a lot of us hit him and he can take punches. If Jan Blachowicz is out there and he’s too slow, Jon will pick him apart.”

Blachowicz Calls For Cormier To Come Out Of Retirement

Those comments certainly crossed Blachowicz’s radar as he now wants Cormier to come out of retirement so he can teach him some respect.

“Hey @dc_mma! If you have so much to say about me, get your fat ass off the couch and come to the Octagon. I’ll teach you some respect.”

Cormier, of course, retired last month following a unanimous decision defeat to Stipe Miocic in their heavyweight title trilogy fight at UFC 252.

“DC” hasn’t responded to Blachowicz at the time of writing and will likely fire back in some way or another. However, coming out of retirement doesn’t seem likely for Cormier who appears to be satisfied with life outside the Octagon.