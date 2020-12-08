Former UFC champion BJ Penn has had quite the fall from grace in the sport. Often regarded as a legend, Penn’s mishaps outside of the octagon have tarnished his legacy in the sport. Recently, a woman has filed a paternity lawsuit against Penn for paternity recognition and alimony of his daughter.

Birth of BJ Penn’s Daughter

Twenty-three weeks ago, Penn took to social media to announce the birth of his daughter, Mahina Amado Penn. However, Camila Amado, who is Mahina’s mother, is saying that her daughter doesn’t legally carry the last name of Penn.

“Let me introduce you to Mahina Amado Penn she was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 29,2019, she is soooo cute,” wrote Penn on Instagram.

Camila Amado on Her Daughter

Amando spoke with MMA Fighting. During the conversation, she revealed that she is raising her daughter all alone.

“The last straw was having my daughter turn one year old, “ Amado said. “She only has my name on her birth certificate. He was always in touch with me, but always promises he would do what is right for her.” “It’s a very upsetting situation for me, who take care of my daughter by myself,” Amado said. “My daughter is growing up and soon she will wanna know who her father is, and he’s a public figure. “He’s used my daughter’s image, my image on social media. He put her name there, Mahina Amado Penn, which would be [her full name with] his surname, but he’s none of that.”

Penn’s Legal Issues

Penn has been linked to a host of videos where he was seen participating in street fights with civilians. Furthermore, the released videos of Penn show him in multiple altercations on several occasions outside of bars in Hawaii. Footage of the events was captured by TMZ for the public to consume.

Along with the bar fights, Penn is also currently in the midst of a domestic violence case. Penn’s former partner Shealen Uaiwa filed a restraining order against him in October 2018.

Uaiwa stated in the order that Penn threatened to kick her mother out of their home with extremely abusive language. She also stated that Penn said that he would kill her family members, and also wrestled her down to the ground in front of their children.

Penn was released from the UFC.