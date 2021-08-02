BJ Penn Almost Got Killed By A Wave Pool: ‘It Was Like I Was In The Movie Saw Or Final Destination’

BJ Penn is a former UFC champion and a Hall of Fame fighter, known for the toughness and grit shown throughout his career. However he recently revealed that he almost met his end due to the engine of a wave pool.

Although his career took a turn for the worst in its later stages, when Penn was at the top, he was one of the most revered fighters in the sport. He was known for his blood and guts attitude and being a savage in the cage.

BJ Penn Almost Died In A Wave Pool

With all of the vicious wars that the former two-division champion has been through, it may come as a surprise to hear that he almost met his demise because of the engine of a wave pool. However he explained in a recent post to his Instagram that this was almost the case, telling the story of how the water smashed him under a wall, causing him to fear for his life.

“Last year when I got sucked into a wave pool engine room and thought I was going to die… I kept thinking ‘don’t die for your kids’ I was surfing for a about an hour and the line started getting longer to catch the wave. I was sitting next to the owner of the wave pool by the ‘wall’ where the waves come from,” Penn wrote.

“The first wave it shoots out is a dud to get everyone ready for the next wave. The dud wave came back and because I was so close to the wall the wave swallowed me and pushed me and my surfboard underneath a huge cement wall. I remember feeling like I was getting sucked in a pipe and at that moment I got scared.

It ended up pushing me into a big dark cement room that fills up with water to push the next wave for the wave pool. It felt like I was in the movie SAW or Final destination. The room would fill up with water to the top and I would hold my breath and then it would push the water out to make the wave and it was really rough inside there,” Penn continued.

“Everything I bumped up against in the room that hurt me got infected. I got a bad sinus infection and a couple facial fractures from getting knocked around the cement walls and from the fractures the dirty water got in my face and infected my whole sinus. I was on antibiotics for three weeks for my face.

“While I was in the wave pool engine room I knew that one of my friends outside from big island is a legendary surfer and I knew he would come in there to rescue me so I stayed calm. A lot of other people might have panicked and maybe gave up but I just stayed strong for my kids.

Anyway to make a long story short I survived that mother f—ker 😛😛😛 !! The name of the people and water park have been left out. (I’m not the kind of guy who) shows up to your house to play and gets hurt and tries to sue you so all love ❤️ to everyone who helped me get there and helped me survive 🤙” Penn concluded.

“Maybe I was the first guy in history to get sucked into a wave pool engine room while it is in operation but no matter what happens in life and no matter how scary it is if I can offer you any advice I would just say to ‘stay calm’. If I didn’t fight tough cunts my whole life I might have panicked, but it was just another day in the office”

That was a crazy story from BJ Penn, who is one of the craziest men to ever compete in MMA. He is a beloved figure in the sport, and it is safe to assume that his fans are happy that he made it out of this situation okay.