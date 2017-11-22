BJ Penn says he’s unsure about UFC return but open to competing in grappling matches

Nobody wants to see BJ Penn punched in the head anymore, not even Baby Jay.

Making an appearance on of all places BJ Penn Radio, the 38-year-old two division UFC champion spoke on a possible UFC fight in 2018.

“I don’t know, I don’t feel the fire to compete right now. I’m just kinda hanging out and, I don’t know, I don’t want to scare anybody and say, ‘Yeah I’m fighting again,’ or anything. I mean, if I was knocking out guys in the gym all of the time, then maybe I’d be thinking about it. But I’m gonna go back and start training for fun and, I don’t know, just enjoy myself. Just take it easy and enjoy myself. I do see, though, that there’s awesome people — I don’t know if they just took better care of their bodies or whatever, but you see them, there’s people in their forties, one or two years older than me, or even way older than me (who still compete).” “We’ll see,” Penn said. “You never know, but I haven’t been grappling much in the past many years, I guess. I’ve been doing more stand-up fighting and trying to take someone to the ground, but I haven’t been grappling as much as I used to. But if I go and I just train for fun right now, we’ll see; maybe train for four or five months and see how I feel, then just take it from there. See how I feel next year, and you never know, maybe I’ll do some grappling. We’ll see. Never say never about anything.”

Penn touring the competitive grappling circuit = good.

BJ Penn fighting in a cage again = bad

(H/T to MMAFighting for the transcript)