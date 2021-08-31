(Photo) BJ Penn ROASTS Jake Paul for Licking his Gloves During Tyron Woodley Fight

BJ Penn can’t believe that Jake Paul licked his gloves during his fight against Tyron Woodley. Although the gesture is terrestrially expressed in the world of combat sports, Penn feels like Paul tried to copy his likeness.

BJ Penn isn’t the biggest fan of Paul. Not does he consider Jake a warrior or martial artist, even after making a complete transition to boxing? Therefore, Penn seemingly hates any comparison that a fan would possibly try to link them together.

Penn Roasts Jake Paul

Recently, Penn took to social media to make his feelings against Paul public. Not only did he condemn Jake for licking his gloves, but he also told him that he doesn’t have the right to make those gestures at this point in his combat sports career.

“Don’t ever copy me again you f**kin pussy, look at my gloves, look at the pillows on your hands 20 years of war!” wrote Penn.

Reactions to Penn’s Comments

Long-time fans of the sport would understand Penn’s frustrations. The gesture of licking gloves became popular after BJ defeated Joe Stevenson and Sean Sherk during the UFC’s self-proclaimed Golden Era. However, Penn licked gloves covered in blood after blood bathes, resulting in a blood-covered submission win and a TKO victory. Not a decision victory.

Tyron Woodley commented on the post as well. He defended himself by reminding fans that he was never hurt in the fight. Furthermore, he made it clear that he was barely even touched, so in retrospect, Paul didn’t have anything to lick off of the gloves in the first place.

More than likely, Paul will respond to BJ’s self-granted monopoly over the gesture of licking combat gloves. Hopefully, the reply doesn’t result in both parties waning to box each other shortly. Or ever in that matter.