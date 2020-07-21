Michael Bisping has beefed with multiple fighters over the course of his long UFC career. And, the beef clearly didn’t end when he decided to hang up the gloves and walk away from competing. Bisping has always had a disdain for Jorge Masvidal. For Jorge, the feeling was mutual. However, now it looks like the pair of men have finally squashed their long time beef after a video surfaced past UFC 246.

History of Jorge Masvidal and Michael Bisping

As noted, the beef between the men runs deep. On two separate occasions, both Bisping and Masvidal got into linguistic spats, causing verbal altercations at fighter hotels. The two crossed their paths for the first time a few days before UFC 217, inside UFC fighter hotel, in New York City, on November 1st, 2017. It started as a shouting exchange but ended up in a set of creative and ugly insults and gestures. Luckily, it didn’t escalate to a physical showdown.

Next, the second altercation happened only two days later. Michael Bisping was unmistakably prepared to piss Jorge Masvidal off. Words were said, flags were burned, and Masvidal vowed to whoop on “The Count” when he saw him face to face.

Fast forward to today, and none of that happened. In fact, back in August of 2019. both Masvidal and Bisping were spotted together in a selfie. Both men appeared in the photo posted by Bisping as they shared time together in Uruguay.

Masvidal and Bisping End Their Beef

Now, a video has surfaced of the men seemingly ending their beef once and for all.

Burying the Hatchet… For Now

For those worried about if Bisping has turned soft, have no fear. There are still plenty of fighters that Mike will continue to roast. Whether it’s in person or on Twitter, beef against Bisping seems to never die. Even after they’ve been settled inside of the cage.

For now, the MMA community can share a kum ba yah moment.