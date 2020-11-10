Michael Bisping’s post-fighting career continues to see him feature on the big screen.

According to Deadline, the former UFC middleweight champion is set to take a leading role in the boxing biopic The Journeyman. The movie is based off British author Mark Turley’s book Journeymen and will be directed by Dax Phelan.

“The Count” will play the role of Kenny ‘The Beast’ Breen who is “an alcoholic, drug-abusing, past-his-prime journeyman boxer with a record of 11-85-0 who, after being diagnosed with neurological damage, continues his career on the small-hall circuit at grave risk to himself.”

“For obvious reasons, Mike brings an authenticity and an X-factor to the role that no other actor ever could,” Phelan said. “His contributions to the script have been insightful and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to explore this character with him.”

Bisping would essentially confirm the news by sharing the Deadline article on his Instagram.

The Latest Endeavor Of Bisping

Bisping, of course, is no stranger to being on the big screen.

Another one of my fight scenes from Warrior Season 2.

The Briton has already featured in movies like xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Den of Thieves in addition to playing TV appearances on the likes of Magnum P.I., Warrior, Twin Peaks: The Return and MacGyver.

And if he keeps things up at this rate, he may not have time to pursue his current career as a UFC commentator and analyst.

Bisping officially retired from mixed martial arts in 2018 following consecutive losses to Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum the previous year.