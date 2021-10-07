Michael Bisping Skeptical of the Security That Choked Out Dillon Danis: “He’s not a full time bouncer.”

Michael Bisping believes that the man responsible for choking out Dillon Danis has more in common with Willy Wonka than he does with law enforcement. Upon further evaluation, Bisping told his audience that the man wasn’t even a bouncer as a full-time profession.

Past Beef and Comments on Danis

Bisping has been vocal about Danis in the past, stating that he’s a stain on mixed martial arts. Additionally, he believes that Dillon is only prevalent in the MMA world due to his close relationship with Conor McGregor. Not due to his athletic abilities.

“Dillon Danis, please, forever hang your head in shame. Never come back to the MMA community, the MMA community does not want you around my friend. And it doesn’t seem like the Jiu-Jitsu community want you around either,” said Bisping in a past podcast episode.

Although Danis comes from the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Bisping made it clear that he doesn’t believe the BJJ community welcomes Danis either. Nonetheless, Bisping spoke about Dillon’s recent run-in with the law on his podcast.

According to MMA Junkie, Dillon Danis was “handcuffed, lifted off the ground, and taken into custody by an officer outside of an establishment believed to be the Beachcomber Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, N.J, weeks ago.

Bisping on Danis Restraint Video

Additional footage showed Danis being rear-naked choked by what many people believed to be a police officer or high-level security personnel. But, Bisping thinks that the man who put down Danis has no martial arts background.

The guy isn’t even a full time security man, he’s not a full time bouncer. He’s actually a chocolatier, that’s what he does for a living. The guy is a f***ing chocolatier, he’s a master of chocolates, that’s what he does and he was short on cash so he was doing a few hours as a doorman. He’s never done jiu-jitsu, he’s done a little bit of Krav Maga.”

Do fans believe that Bisping is onto something in regards to the restraint of Danis? Or, are the satirical comments in place to add misery to an already embarrassing situation?