Michael Bisping on Colby Covington Fighting Israel Adesanya: “What reality are we living in here, buddy?”

Michael Bisping believes that Colby Covington doesn’t want to fight Israel Adesanya. Despite what Colby says when he banters off in interviews.

Colby Covington Announces Middleweight Plans if he Beats Usman.

Covington is set to face welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch for the 170lbs title. Leading up to the rematch, Covington has made his media rounds while speaking about his plans to beat Usman and then challenge Israel Adesanya.

“I’m gonna fight in my weight class against Kamaru Usman,” Covington said. “I’m gonna get the world title, 170, welterweight, and then I’m going to be working with you and Bang Energy to put on the muscle mass and we’re going to go up to middleweight, to 185 and we’re going to beat Israel Adesanya.”

Bisping on Covington Comments

That’s where Michael Bisping drew the line when it came to believing Colby’s words. Bisping spoke about Colby’s plans and how he believes that he’s only speaking of Adesanya to excite his fight with Kamaru.

”Colby Covington, what’s he talking about? What do you think he’s taking about? He’s talking about becoming champ-champ,” Bisping said on “Believe You Me.” “He’s talking about beating Kamaru Usman and then he’s taking about going up and fighting Israel Adesanya and becoming a champ-champ. “I get it, you’re selling tickets,” Bisping added. You’re selling wolf tickets as the Diaz brothers would say, but still to beat Kamaru Usman and to go up and fight Adesanya and beat him as well? What reality are we living in here, buddy?”

At UFC 245, Kamaru TKO’d Covington in round 5 to retain his welterweight title. Medicals revealed that Colby ironically suffered a broken jaw from a straight right punch in the 3rd round during the fight. So, UFC analyst Michael Bisping spoke on his podcast about the ironic turn of events, chalking it up to karma.

How do fans believe the rematch will play out between the two welterweights?