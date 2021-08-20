Michael Bisping Fires Back With Heat At ‘Utter Fool’ Dillon Danis After Boxing Match Callout

Michael Bisping fired back at Dillon Danis with heat on Thursday.

With Conor McGregor’s ongoing beef with Bisping, Danis decided to chime in by claiming a big offer was set to the latter for a boxing match with himself.

“a huge offer has been made to @bisping to box me let’s see if he mans up and takes it 🤷‍♂️”

Of course, not many believed Danis as he has always been one to talk on social media and never really fight. Bisping clearly didn’t take it seriously either as he clapped back soon after.

“You cannot box, you cannot fight, you cannot sell tickets, you cannot generate revenue for huge offers. Grow up and stop trying to troll people you utter fool.”

Danis is yet to respond and nobody can blame him either.

As for Bisping, the former UFC middleweight champion is happily retired since calling time on his mixed martial arts career in 2017. However, that hasn’t stopped him from getting callouts, especially for boxing matches with Jake Paul having sent him an offer.

However, Bisping turned it down as he has no interest in returning to combat sports. Not that anybody would blame him given his many ventures outside the Octagon.